Busy Dudley road closed after crash

The collision took place on Duncan Edwards Way Westbound, between the Cinder Bank Island and Scotts Green Island, on Friday.

The crash was first reported to the AA at 11.20am.

The crash was on Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley. Photo: Google

Duncan Edwards Way has been closed as a result, with motorists warned of heavy traffic.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, at about 12.15pm, National Express West Midlands warned passengers of disruption to its services.

It said service 8 to Woolaston had diverted via Peartree Lane, and to Wolverhampton it had diverted via Highgate Road and Stourbridge Road.

The Express & Star has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for information.