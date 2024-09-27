Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham: Road closures and police security operation with armed officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thousands of people are visiting Birmingham and the West Midlands for the Conservative Party Conference taking place from Sunday September 29 to Wednesday, October 2 as heightened security measures are put in place over the next few days, including air restrictions.

WMP said additional officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the vicinity of the ICC, which involves armed officers out on patrol to help keep the city safe.

As part of the operation, there are airspace restrictions in place around the conference area.

Between 7am on 28 September and 23:59pm on 02 October, no aircraft (including drones and and sub-250g aircraft) are to fly below 4,500ft within a 1-mile radius of the ICC without permission from West Midlands Police.

There will also be road closures in place throughout the conference on Broad Street.

Buses

Some bus services are being diverted until Friday, October 4.

From the start of service Tuesday 24, September 2024 buses into the city centre are being diverted from Five Ways and the top of Broad Street.

Services affected include: 9, 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 126, X8, X10, 23 and 24.

Transport for West Midlands has urged passengers: “Allow more time for your journey as travelling on public transport may take longer than usual due to route diversions and disruption.”

For full details, visit the Transport for West Midlands website

Trams

Tram services will operate between Wolverhampton Station and Library only from 20:00 on Wednesday 25, September 2024 until the end of service on Wednesday 2, October 2024.

A normal service will resume from the start of service on Thursday 3, October 2024. During this time tram services will run up to every 10 minutes.

For help plan your journey or check timetables, please use TfWM’s Journey Planner tool and West Midland Metro's dedicated page for relevant service change information.

West Midlands Police launch security operation for the Conservative Party Conference 2024 in Birmingham

Travelling By Active Travel

Walking and cycling routes will still be open during this time.

West Midlands Cycle Hire docks closest to the Broad Street area are:

Sheepcote Street

Brindley Place

Bridge Street

E-scooters are also available to hire alongside hundreds of West Midland Cycle Hire bikes in central Birmingham. Riders must be over 18 and hold a UK driving license.

Download the Beryl app to get started or visit here.

West Midlands Police tell of pride in their operation as they work with officers from across the UK

This has involved close working with the Conservative Party, Birmingham City Council, the International Convention Centre, and police officers from other parts of the UK.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Burton, who is leading the operation, said: “We're proud to be working alongside our partners to deliver a safe and secure event in Birmingham.

"We are aware there will be some disruption caused as people move through the city, but this has been done to balance the needs of the public right of way with the need for a secure conference site.

"As always, we're asking the public to report any suspicious activity to let us know via 101 or Live Chat."