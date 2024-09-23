Major Dudley road shuts after multi-vehicle crash
A busy road has closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The collision, involving two cars and a van, took place on the A461 Duncan Edward's Way Bypass southbound, in Dudley, on Monday afternoon.
Motorists have been warned of heavy traffic as a result of the crash, which is tailing back to A4123 New Birmingham Road.
At about 1.25pm, West Midlands Roads urged drivers to allow extra time to travel.
Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said: "A461 Duncan Edward's Way Bypass (Outbound).
"Road traffic collision. Heavy congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra travel time."
Bus services have also been disrupted as a result of the crash.
At 2.40pm, National Express West Midlands said services 2/A, 74, 87 and 126 were delayed due to heavy traffic on the road.
The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.