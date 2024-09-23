Major Dudley road shuts after multi-vehicle crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision, involving two cars and a van, took place on the A461 Duncan Edward's Way Bypass southbound, in Dudley, on Monday afternoon.

Motorists have been warned of heavy traffic as a result of the crash, which is tailing back to A4123 New Birmingham Road.

The crash happened on Duncan Edwards Way southbound. Photo: Google

At about 1.25pm, West Midlands Roads urged drivers to allow extra time to travel.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said: "A461 Duncan Edward's Way Bypass (Outbound).

"Road traffic collision. Heavy congestion and delays in the area. Allow extra travel time."

Bus services have also been disrupted as a result of the crash.

At 2.40pm, National Express West Midlands said services 2/A, 74, 87 and 126 were delayed due to heavy traffic on the road.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.