Reviewer to look into delayed West Midlands transport schemes set to be appointed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker ordered an investigation into the funding and delivery of planned projects across the region in the wake of delays announced in July.

And the Labour mayor said the person who will carry out the review is expected to be in place either this week or early next week.

West Midlands Mayor, Richard Parker

Mr Parker said issues with the schemes should have been understood before he was elected Mayor in May.

When the announcement was made in July, his Conservative predecessor Andy Street said he was “saddened” to see party politics being deployed over the issue and insisted billions of pounds worth of funding had been secured with key projects on track to be completed in time when he left office.

Transport for West Midlands said increased cost pressures of £121 million were to blame for the problems.

Among the projects affected included the long-awaited Camp Hill line which will see new stations built at Kings Heath, Moseley and Pineapple Road and phase one of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro which have both been put back a year until 2025.

The proposed Aldridge Station and Hagley Road rapid transit schemes have been deferred until future funding becomes available.

Mr Parker said: “There are going to be two phases to the review. The first will be about looking at existing projects and their delivery and the reasons for delay and cost overruns.

“Then we will turn the page and look at how we need to set our priorities for the region.

“I got briefed last week that we expect the lead independent reviewer to be appointed either this week or early next week. Already, the data collection around the work they need is being prepared.”

He added: “The reason I launched the review and why it is independent is that I do want to get the best advice.

“We have to work within the financial straight jackets but I will be taking advice and listening to and learning from the outcomes of that review.

“I’m not pre-judging anything and what is really clear to me is we’ve got to do things differently in this region.

“Too many projects get delayed too long, too many have cost overruns and it means that is eating into the budgets available and plans we have got.

“I want absolute clarity and sense of purpose going forward, a real focus on clear priorities and I want to be able to have confidence in the people around me who plan and deliver projects on time and within budget.

“I want to be transparent about those plans with the people of the West Midlands.”

It is anticipated the initial findings of the review will be reported before the end of autumn.