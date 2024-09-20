Landmark Hanson's Ale Metro bridge in the Black Country clinches a prestigious Heritage Award - here’s why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s the landmark West Midlands Metro bridge which transports trams from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill emblazoned with an iconic Black Country brewer’s logo.

Now the much-loved Hanson’s Ale bridge in Tipton has scooped a heritage prize at the Institution of Civil Engineers West Midlands during a gala evening in Birmingham on Thursday (September 19).

Midland Metro Alliance and its key design partner Tony Gee are celebrating after their collaborative design and delivery of the bridge.

Hanson's Ale Metro Bridge in Tipton

The Metro bridge was installed across Birmingham New Road during the summer.

The ICE West Midlands judges were impressed by the bridge's homage to the previous structure, a "local landmark." The organisations, responsible for designing and delivering Metro extensions on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, went above and beyond to ensure the new bridge retained its iconic green and gold colour scheme, a nod to the former Hanson's Ale branding.

This marks the second consecutive year the partners have been celebrated in the Heritage category at the ICE West Midlands Awards. In 2023, the restoration of the historic Parkhead Viaduct in Dudley received high commendation from the same judging panel.

From L to R: David Lea, Associate Director, Tony Gee and Partners; Nathan Griffith, Associate, Tony Gee and Partners; Antony Lowbridge-Ellis, Head of Communications, Midland Metro Alliance

David Lea, Associate Director, Tony Gee and Partners, said: "This award is a testament to the successful collaboration between Tony Gee and the Midland Metro Alliance. We are thrilled to have contributed to the preservation of this cherished local landmark, ensuring it continues to serve the community for generations to come.”

Tom Maplethorpe, Midland Metro Alliance Project Director for the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension, added: “It is truly gratifying to see the Hanson’s Ale bridge acknowledged by such a respected local institution with this award. Not without its challenges, from concept design through to delivery, the teams’ efforts have prioritized the preservation of this local icon - a shining example of the MMA's dedication to leaving a positive legacy.”