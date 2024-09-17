Motorists warned of 30 minute delays as lane shuts on M6 southbound near Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision took place between Junction 10a for the M54 and Junction 10 for Wolverhampton on Tuesday morning.

National Highways warned motorists of the incident at about 10.15am.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said there were delays of at least 30 minutes.

Traffic queing on the M6 soutbound near Junction 10a for the M54. Photo: motorway cameras

The statement read: "One (of four) lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between J10A, M54 and J10, Wolverhampton following a collision.

"National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. Delays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel time, please allow extra time for your journey."

Long queues of traffic can be seen on the motorway at Junction 10a for the M54.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.