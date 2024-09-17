14 new futuristic photos show how the HS2 Birmingham Curzon Street Station is set to look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The station is set to become a key destination and departure point as part of Britain’s new high-speed railway.

HS2 said the Birmingham Curzon Street building’s design is inspired by the great arched roofs built by the Victorian railway pioneers.

The CGIs show how passengers will be able to access platforms alongside cycle parking and seating areas in the station which has been designed with a 120 year lifespan.

Other enhancements include rainfall capture in planted areas, with landscaping, lighting, paving and seating spaces; better accessibility at pedestrian entrances; durable external ceramic tiling; and a more unified internal layout of the eastern concourse which allows passengers to change platforms without leaving the ticketed area, enhancing the experience of people using the station.

HS2 has also highlighted that changes have been made to construction materials being used to build the station in order to boost efficiency.

Consent for the station, based on an outline scheme design, was secured in 2020 from Birmingham City Council. Since that time, HS2 has appointed Mace Dragados Joint Venture (MDJV) as its construction partner, with responsibility for progressing the detailed design and construction of the station.

MDJV, working with their design partners Arcadis and WSP Joint Venture along with Grimshaw architects, have now revealed the proposed design refinements, which will be submitted for approval to Birmingham City Council in late 2024.

Further development of the materials being used will also improve construction efficiency, future-proof the station and minimise maintenance requirements over its 120-year life span.

Major earthworks have already started on the construction site, preparing for foundation work to get underway this Autumn and building work on the main station structure to start next year.

HS2’s high-speed trains will operate on reliable new infrastructure between London and Birmingham, aiming to reduce journey times and free up space on the existing mainline for more local and freight services. The railway is expected to be operational between 2029 and 2033.

How you can view the HS2 Curzon Street Station plans in detail

People will have the opportunity to see the design refinements before they are submitted to Birmingham City Council for approval later in the year.

Community events:

Tuesday 24 September, 10.30am - 7.30pm at the Clayton Hotel, Albert Street, Birmingham B5 5JE

Saturday 28 September, 10am - 4pm at The Bullring Shopping Centre (Lower Mall, outside Marks and Spencer)

Thursday 10 October, 12pm - 1pm Webinar HS2 & MDJV online event: Curzon Street Station design - HS2

‘These design refinements mark a key step in enhancing the details ed features of Curzon Street Station’

Dave Lock, HS2’s Project Client Director for Curzon Street Station said:

“We’re pleased that these design refinements mark a key step in enhancing the detailed features of Curzon Street Station, which will be an iconic gateway to Birmingham for future HS2 passengers.

“Once built, the station will strengthen Birmingham’s transport connections, support the regeneration of Eastside and Digbeth, and play a vital role in the long-term economic future of the West Midlands.”

Jason Millett, Board Member for Mace Dragados joint venture said: “Birmingham’s Curzon Street Station will be the first new intercity terminus built in Britain since the 19th century. With 21st century design principles, the station will improve accessibility and spur the region’s economy forward.

"These refinements will enhance the station further, enable the use of future-proofed materials and will now be shared with the community as we gear up for work on the main station structure.”

Grimshaw Partner Neven Sidor, in charge of the architectural design said: “Any design for a major and complex public building needs to negotiate a journey from preliminary concept in the minds of a team of engineers and architects to a much more detailed set of technical drawings embraced by the teams of contractors that will build it.

“We are therefore pleased to announce that the original design vision has not only been maintained but has also been enhanced through the detailed design process. It is more robust, more efficient to build, and just as elegant.”