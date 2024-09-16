West Midlands Tram passengers face travel disruption when Conservative Party Conference gets underway in Birmingham - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Metro has warned trams will not run from the Library stop in Birmingham and Edgbaston Village from September 25 at 8pm until end of service on October 2 during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

During this time, metro services will operate between Wolverhampton Station and Library only.

A West Midlands Metro tram in Wolverhampton

The regional tram operator said the temporary timetable change had been caused by the Conservative Party Conference, which is due to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

In a statement on its website, West Midlands Metro said: "Services will resume to Edgbaston Village from the start of service on Thursday, October 3.

"Please note that bus routes will also be affected during this time. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these changes to our service."