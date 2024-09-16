Bus passengers warned of diversions after 'collision' on Willenhall road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Express West Midlands warned passengers of disruption due to a collision on Walsall Road on Monday evening.

It said the service 529, which runs between Wolverhampton and Walsall, had been diverted.

The crash has been reported on Walsall Road in Willenhall. Photo: Google

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, at 5.20pm, the regional bus operator added: "529 will be diverting in both directions via Rose Hill, Bilston Lane and Clarkes Lane.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.