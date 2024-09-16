Bus passengers warned of diversions after 'collision' on Willenhall road
Bus services have been diverted following reports of a crash in Willenhall.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Express West Midlands warned passengers of disruption due to a collision on Walsall Road on Monday evening.
It said the service 529, which runs between Wolverhampton and Walsall, had been diverted.
In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, at 5.20pm, the regional bus operator added: "529 will be diverting in both directions via Rose Hill, Bilston Lane and Clarkes Lane.
"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."
The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.