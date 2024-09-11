Traffic warning alert on key Birmingham route as BT works get underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drivers and commuters into Birmingham are being advised to leave extra time for travel as a multi-way signal system is installed to allow for BT instillation works.

The temporary signal system has been installed on the A457 Dudley Road and A4040 City Road Junction, with one lane of the usually busy road also closing.

Works are expected to remain in place throughout today, with roads group, West Midlands Roads, advising commuters to leave extra time to travel.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A457 Dudley Road and A4040 City Road junction, Birmingham. BT works are taking place with multi-way signals and a lane closure in place.

"Scheduled until 11th September. Allow extra time to travel or consider taking other routes."