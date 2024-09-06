Avanti West Coast warns of disruption to services affecting Black Country passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rail operator Avanti West Coast warned customers of the problem affecting a number of its train services at around 8.40am on Friday.

In a statement on its website, it said the disruption had been caused by a "failure of the electrical supply" between Weaver Junction and Crew, which had left all lines blocked.

It added that rail services running through these stations could be delayed by up to 30 minutes, with disruption expected until 9.30am.

Avanti West Coast

One of the services impacted is the 7.07am train between Birmingham New Street to Glasgow Central, which runs through stations including Wolverhampton and Sandwell and Dudley.

Avanti West Coast said the train will no longer call at Birmingham New Street, Sandwell and Dudley, Wolverhampton and Stafford.

What can passengers do?

The rail operator advised customers that for journey's delayed 15 minutes or more, they can claim compensation by visiting delayrepay.avantiwestcoast.co.uk

On its website, Avanti West Coast also said those who face cancellations can board one of its two services immediately before their booked train, or the two immediately after.

People can also request a full refund where they bought their ticket if they no longer wish to travel due to the disruption.