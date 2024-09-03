Medical emergency halts metro services in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Metro reported the incident at about 4pm on Tuesday.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it warned passengers of a medical emergency impacting its services.

It said trams are unable to run between Pipers Row and Wolverhampton Station due to an emergency vehicle blocking the tracks.

Customers have however been advised that metro services are in operation between The Royal and Edgbaston Village.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.