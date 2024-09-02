West Midlands tram disruption as Metro fails at Bilston Central

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is because a tram has failed at Bilston Central.

Despite the disruption trams are continuing to operate between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village in Birmingham - this is the only section of the route in service this morning (Monday, September 2).

West Midlands Metro made the announcement at 7.18am.

It added that tickets and passes are being accepted on National West Midlands bus service 79 between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury.

Tickets are also being accepted on West Midlands Railway services between Wolvehrampton and Birmingham.