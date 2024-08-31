Stourbridge town shuttle service suspended until further notice, West Midlands Railway announces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is the second time today that the light rail service for Stourbridge has encountered issues - an earlier fault this morning was cleared and the shuttle was operating from 11.30am.

But West Midlands Railway alerted passengers to a new fault at 3pm this afternoon (Saturday, August 31) saying: “Due to a new fault that has developed, the service has been suspended until further notice.”

The train operator has advised all passengers who were planning to travel on the Stourbridge town shuttle to check the latest departures information here: National Rail live departures