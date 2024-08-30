Bike4Life: Six major road closures you need to know about to avoid traffic jams this weekend as major event takes place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sunday’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival will see a convoy of 3,500 bikers head out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to Weston Park near Shifnal on Sunday morning along the A5 and M54.

National Highways says there will be some traffic restrictions for Shropshire road users, starting at 10.20am, and lasting for up to two hours while the bikers roar through.

The organisation says there will be ‘restricted traffic movements’ at Meole Brace Island if drivers are travelling from Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Additionally, National Highways says all eastbound movements will be stopped on the A5 at Dobbies, A5 at Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts.