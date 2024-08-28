Images of Dudley supermarket demolition at Metro interchange site released as a summer fair is announced
A former supermarket in Dudley has been demolished as work on a new bus and Metro interchange in Dudley town centre continues.
The large building and remaining bus shelters were stripped down and removed over the last three months meaning the site is almost completely cleared ready for construction to begin, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) has announced.
The new Dudley Interchange is expected to offer public transport users a modern, bright and easy to use gateway to the town centre.
Before and after images show how the site has been transformed by the removal of the former Farm Foods store.