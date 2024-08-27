Road closed in Stafford after pedestrian seriously injured in collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Ambulance Service received multiple 999 calls reporting of a serious RTC involving a pedestrian and a lorry on Christchurch Way, Stone.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a West Midlands Air Ambulance unit with a BASICS doctor and paramedic were sent to the scene.

On arrival, emergency service personnel discovered a group of bystanders and an off-duty nurse providing first aid to a pedestrian, who had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "When ambulance staff arrived on scene, they found bystanders and an off-duty nurse providing first aid to a pedestrian, a woman, who had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

"The woman, who was in a serious condition, received advanced trauma care from ambulance clinicians to stabilise her injuries before being conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further specialist trauma care."

Following the incident, Staffordshire Police urged drivers to take alternative routes around the scene.

On X, Staffordshire Police said: "Christchurch Way in Stone is currently closed while emergency services attend a serious incident. Drivers are urged to take alternative routes.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."