Buses diverted following incident near Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

National Express West Midlands has said that three services that service Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley, have been suspended due to 'an incident'.

National Express West Midlands announced on X that the number 2, 2a and 6 services will no longer stop at the hospital, going on to apologise for disruptions to regular journeys.

On X, the group said: "Due to an incident at Russell Hall Hospital Dudley, 2, 2A and 6 will not be able to serve the hospital.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

Emergency services have been approached for more information into the details of the incident.