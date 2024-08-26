Piano performances to feature on West Midlands Metro services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The CBSO Tram will see City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra music director Kazuki Yamada playing for passengers.

The tram will be leaving Centenary Square at 10.30am and travelling up to Wolverhampton. It will then be leaving Pipers Row to return to Birmingham at 11.42am.

The CBSO is out and about across the city and in Sandwell this week.

CBSO in the City sees the orchestra's musicians performing for free in a wide range of venues until Saturday, August 31.

There will be performances of Beethoven and Star Wars in the Bullring and brass quintets in Birmingham’s Botanical Gardens.

There will also be dinosaur-themed family shows in libraries, string quartets in pubs and a day of open rehearsals at the CBSO Centre on Thursday.

There is a dinosaur disco and Alice in Wonderland performance in Wwednesbury Library, Walsall Street on Thursday at 11am.

Most of the CBSO in the City concerts are free and unticketed.

Full details are at cbso.co.uk/cbso-in-the-city

The CBSO Chorus at Packington Estate, Coventry on Saturday at 6.30pm has tickets for £10 and CBSO at the Spotted Dog is £5 per ticket on Sunday, September 1 at 6pm.