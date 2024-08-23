Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central to outside Bridgnorth Lodge, on the B4363 outside of Bridgnorth, at 11.49am on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved one motorbike in collision with a road bridge.

"Crews used a trauma pack and general purpose lines to rescue the rider of the motorbike from the brook."

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

The fire crew sent their stop message at 12:55pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 11.45am this morning with a report of a road traffic collision on the B4363 at the Rays bridge junction.

"Officers arrived to find a motorbike had left the carriageway and gone into a brook.

"The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital."

The ambulance service has also been contacted for comment.