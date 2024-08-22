George the Station cat puts Stourbridge rail station on the map like never before

George has been living at Stourbridge train station for seven years when he was adopted by staff when his owner emigrated to Spain.

The 10 year-old puss has become quite a celebrity over the years thanks to his social media accounts with fans as far afield as the US, Canada and Asia.

Now he’s been given his own Google Maps Marker - putting the railway station on the map like never before.

George the Stourbridge Jundtion Railway Cat gets his own Google Maps Marker

George has not only won over his fans in his official role as Senior Mouse Catcher - he is renowned for spreading positivity with his uplifting messages posted on his social media pages.

He’s got his own line of merchandise too, with the profits going to local charities and many of his treats are passed on to cats that are less fortunate than him.

In 2021 George's army of social media followers helped Stourbridge Junction win the World Cup of Stations award, which is run by the Rail Delivery Group.

Last year he played an active role in the campaign to save the ticket offices.

George the Stourbridge Junction Railway Sation cat

George is the latest in a long tradition of railway station cats.

Supervisor Ian Tomlinson said there was another one at Stourbridge Junction many years ago, and at Smethwick West, Langley and Rowley Regis.

They were traditionally employed to keep the vermin down.

George currently lives at the station but when Mr Tomlinson retires, he will go to live with him.