Buses diverted as road closed in Wolverhampton

Road users have been urged to plan ahead after a road was closed in Wolverhampton to facilitate BT Openreach works.

Buses have also been diverted away from the road, with the National Express West Midlands Service 10A being diverted in both directions.

The new route will follow Jenny Walkers Lane, Bridgenorth Road and Clive Road.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to Pattingham Road closing Wolverhampton

"10A will be diverting in both directions via: Jenny Walkers Lane, Bridgnorth Road and Clive Road. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."