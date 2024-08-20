West Midlands Metro posts travel update following lorry 'striking' bridge

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, the transport firm said that due to a lorry striking Great Bridge Road bridge, trams are unable to run between Wednesbury Parkway and Priestfield.

And as a result Trams are in operation between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village and between Wolverhampton Station and Priestfield only.

Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.

Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.