West Midlands Metro posts travel update following lorry 'striking' bridge
West Midlands Metro has posted a statement regarding delays which are the result of a lorry striking Great Bridge Road bridge.
Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, the transport firm said that due to a lorry striking Great Bridge Road bridge, trams are unable to run between Wednesbury Parkway and Priestfield.
And as a result Trams are in operation between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village and between Wolverhampton Station and Priestfield only.
In the statement, it said: "Due to a lorry striking Great Bridge Road bridge, trams are unable to run between Wednesbury Parkway and Priestfield.
"Trams in operation between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village and between Wolverhampton Station and Priestfield only."
