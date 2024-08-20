New tram tracks laid down for key Midland Metro extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first phase of work has been completed on Moor Street Queensway as part of the work that will pave the way for the partial opening of the Birmingham Eastside extension.

The tram tracks have been extended from Lower Bull Street, through Dale End, Albert Street and into Moor Street Queensway where a total of 315 metres of double rail is now in place.

The new track will eventually lead to a temporary tram stop outside of the Clayton Hotel, allowing passengers to use this section of the route as early as 2025/26.