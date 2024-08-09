Fire on tracks cancels rail services to Birmingham from Walsall and Lichfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze was reported near to the train tracks at Aston, Birmingham on Friday morning.

West Midlands Railway said the fire has disrupted services on the Cross City North line, which runs between Lichfield and Birmingham New Street.

It has further caused disruption to trains running between Walsall and Birmingham New Street.

The regional rail operator said rail tickets are being accepted on National Express West Midlands buses and Cross Country trains.

It added that rail replacement buses have been ordered between Four Oaks and Lichfield Trent Valley.