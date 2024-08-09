60 minute delays after multi-vehicle crash on M5 southbound

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision has forced the lane closure on the M5 in Worcestershire between Junction 4a for the M52 and Junction 5 near Bromsgrove.

National Highways first alerted motorists to the incident on the motorway at about 7.45am on Friday.

Queues of traffic can be seen near Junction 4a for M42. Photo: Motorway cameras

In an update at around 8.05am, it said emergency service crews were at the scene and recovery of the vehicles had been arranged.

It also warned drivers of delays of around 60 minutes on approach to the crash, with five miles of traffic reported.

More to follow.