Halesowen trials new £400,000 public transport scheme with bikes, eBikes, car hire and EV charging

The initiative in Halesowen will also see the introduction of car hire and electric car charging at a later date.

To boost the scheme TfWM is offering locals free 100 minutes of hire time with West Midlands Cycle Hire which is redeemable until the end of summer.

Six months of free cycle storage is also being offered in Halesowen around the hubs which have been installed at Huntingtree Park and Andrew Road by Halesowen bus station. A third hub will open on Cross Street later this summer..

A spokesperson for TfWM said: “Communities will now benefit from convenient new local travel hubs offering sustainable transport options for short-distance trips. They are being rolled out across Halesowen as part of a year-long pilot project.

“Local Travel Points are modular hubs designed to give people alternative and convenient options for trips around the local area.

“They fit into small public spaces, bringing together a range of local travel and community services to suit the location, while better linking communities with local transport facilities and wider amenities.”

Local Travel Point at Andrew Road near Halesowen Bus Station

What can I expect at a Local Travel Points in Halesowen?

TfWM explained that at the pilot locations, people can now access West Midlands Cycle Hire bikes and eBikes, secure bike storage, a cycle tool station, and passenger information. Seating, canopies and benches have been installed alongside these services, to help revitalise the public realm. Electric car charging and by-the-hour ‘car club’ car rental will be introduced soon.

TfWM said that the Local Travel Point at Cross Street will feature a public sculpture co-created by Black Country artist Tom Hicks and members of the local community. TfWM and IKON Gallery commissioned the three-dimensional artwork, which will celebrate the industrial heritage of the Black Country.

Who is funding the Local Travel Points in Halesowen?

The £400,000 project has been designed and developed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) in partnership with Dudley Council and Black Country Transport. It is being funded as part of the region’s Future Transport Zone. TfWM added that the initial three installations will lead the way for further rollouts of Local Travel Points across the region.

TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), has already earmarked funding from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement to support the additional installations. Future locations could have additional features added to suit the area including e-scooter hire and eBike charging facilities.

How to give your views on the Local Transport Points in Halesowen?

TfWM is looking for the views of the public and other stakeholders. People can already have their say using Commonplace – the online engagement platform for the project. Throughout the year, TfWM will deliver a programme of engagement events and evaluation activities to measure the impact of this trailblazing scheme.

To learn more about the pilot, visit the Local Travel Point commonplace on the TfWM website.

Cllr Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, with Chris Brown, senior future mobility developer at Transport for West Midlands at the Andrew Road Local Travel Point

‘An important milestone’

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, said: “These hubs represent an important milestone in delivering an improved local transport network.

“They will link up services like cycle hire with the wider bus, rail and tram networks meaning residents in Halesowen can get further across the West Midlands using greener transport.

"Our investment in this pilot scheme is just the beginning, with the potential to roll these hubs out to more neighbourhoods across our region.

“I want our local transport system to work for all of our residents, and to ensure everyone, wherever they are in the region, can access the services they need.

“The success of these hubs will play a crucial role in shaping our transport network – one that will keep our region moving now and in the future."

Cllr Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, said: “As a local authority committed to achieving net zero by 2030, I am thrilled to see this pilot scheme installed across parts of the Dudley borough.

“These innovative travel hubs offer residents a convenient and sustainable alternative to traditional car travel, and by promoting active travel options like cycling, we can collectively contribute to a healthier community.”