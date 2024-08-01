Trains between Birmingham New Street and International suspended as air ambulance called

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident is said to have happened near Marston Green railway station, between New Street and Birmingham International.

Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway and CrossCountry are all affected, and replacement bus services are in place.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an incident near to Marston Green Railway Station at 11.11am, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient. More details will follow when available."

National Rail Enquires has told passengers: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Coventry and Birmingham New Street, to allow teams to carry out their work all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or diverted."

It estimated disruption would be expected until 3pm.

Services affected include:

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Birmingham New Street / Blackpool North / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

CrossCountry between Bournemouth and Manchester Piccadilly

London Northwestern Railway between London Euston and Birmingham New Street

Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Aberystwyth / Holyhead

West Midlands Railway between Birmingham International and Rugeley Trent Valley

National Express bus 72 has also been disrupted due to the incident and will not be serving the station.

Travellers have also been told their tickets can be used on the following services:

Avanti West Coast

You may use your ticket onboard the following services at no extra cost:

Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street

CrossCountry between and Birmingham New Street and Nuneaton / Stafford

London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and Stafford

CrossCountry

Services will be diverted via Solihull. Coventry and Birmingham International will not be served.

You may use your ticket at no extra cost onboard the following services:

National Express West Midlands between Coventry and Birmingham New Street via Birmingham International

West Midlands Railway between Leamington Spa and Coventry

London Northwestern Railway / West Midlands Railway

You may use your ticket at no extra cost onboard the following services via any reasonable route:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

National Express West Midlands

Transport for Wales

You may use your ticket onboard West Midlands Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury at no extra cost.