60 minute delays as traffic held in both directions on M5 near West Bromwich due to 'police incident'

National Highways reported the incident at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

It said traffic had been held northbound at Junction 1 for West Bromwich and southbound for M6 South to M5 South.

Queues of traffic can be seen on the M5 near Junction 1 for West Bromwich. Photo: Motorway Cameras

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, National Highways said: "Currently there is no access to M6 North and South from the M5.

"This is due to a police led incident. Expect delays."

Motorists have been warned of 60 minute delays on the M5 northbound, with around four miles of congestion.

In a later update, National Highways said the M5 North to the M6 South and the M6 South to the M5 South link roads are all closed.

West Midlands Police traffic officers are said to be at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews had not been called to the incident.