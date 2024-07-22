West Midlands train travellers warned to expect 'knock-on delays' after trespassers seen on line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, at about 4.30pm, it said people had trespassed on the line between Coventry and Birmingham New Street.

As a result, all lines were blocked between both stations and customers were warned to 'expect' delays and cancellations.

The line has since been cleared and services are running, though travellers were warned to expect 'knock-on delays'.

A West Midlands Railway train on a platform at Birmingham New Street

A statement aid: "Trespassers on the line between Coventry and Birmingham New Street.

"All lines blocked between these two stations, expect delays and cancellations.

"Disruption expected until further notice."

In its update, it said: "Cleared between Coventry and Birmingham New Street, services no longer impacted, expect minor delays."

A spokesperson for the operator told the Express & Star: "The line is reopened, it's business as usual but there could be some knock-on delays as a result of the incident."