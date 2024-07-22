Miles of traffic and 45-minute delays after lorry and car crash on M42 near Birmingham Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash took place on the northbound carriageway, between Junction 5 for Solihull and Junction 6 for Birmingham Airport, on Monday afternoon.

National Highways reported the incident at about 2.11pm.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, the agency warned motorists of the lane closures and said there were 45-minute delays.

It added that there were around five miles of traffic spotted on approach to the collision.

All lanes were open again by 3pm.