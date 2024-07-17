Serious overnight A38 crash in Staffordshire leads to road being closed in both directions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the A38 at around 1.30am on Wednesday after a serious collision on the southbound carriageway.

Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have all attended the scene between the A5121 (Burton upon Trent) and the A50 (Derby, Toyota Island).

National Highways said: "Shortly after arriving at the scene the decision was made to implement a full carriageway closure due to the serious nature of the incident.

"To assist with Accident Investigation, the northbound carriageway has also been closed.

"The Emergency services continue to work at the scene with no current estimated times for re-opening."

Drivers are being diverted along the A5121, A511 and A50 while the A38 is closed, with delays expected.