'Serious' early-morning crash involving two lorries and car closes stretch of motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The westbound carriageway has closed as a result of the collision, which has taken place between Junction 9 for the M6 and Junction 7 for Rainhill, Merseyside.

The crash was reported by National Highways at around 6am on Thursday.

Queues of traffic can be seen tailing back on the motorway. Photo: Motorway Cameras

Queues of traffic can be seen tailing back from the scene of the collision, as National Highways said the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said "all emergency services" are on the scene.

National Highways said the westbound carriageway had closed due to a 'serious collision'

National Highways has advised motorists to follow the below diversion route.

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Exit the M62 westbound at J9

At the roundabout, take the first exit and follow the A49 southbound until the A574 roundabout

At the roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A574 roundabout until the Westbrook Way Roundabout

Diverted traffic at this point is advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

At Burtonwood Road/Westbrook Way Roundabout, take third exit onto Whittle Avenue southbound and follow for 0.6km.

At Whittle Avenue/Malvern Close Roundabout, take third exit onto Lingley Green Avenue westbound and follow for 2.2km (pass through four roundabouts).

At Lingley Green Avenue/A57 junction, turn right onto A57 westbound and follow for 5.6Km

At A57/M62 J7 roundabout, take second exit and rejoin M62 westbound.