Video: See latest stages of £24m Dudley Bus Station transformation set to open next year

Dudley Bus Station closed in January, marking the start of the 18-month project to transform the site into a new transport hub, with demolition having started in March.

The new hub is set to open in 2025 and feature a new metro stop as part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill metro extension.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) previously said the interchange aims to "better connect" people in Dudley with region-wide job and leisure opportunities.

Aerial photos taken by the Express & Star show what the bus station looks like now, as work continues to progress.