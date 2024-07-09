Investigation launched after cyclist died in collision with lorry in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a junction of Chad Road and Augustus Court in Edgbaston, Birmingham, just after 10am today.

On arrival, emergency services discovered a 50-year-old man who was sadly declared dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged 28, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The incident happened on the junction of Chad Road and Augustus Court

Now, West Midlands Police have launched an appeal asking for anyone with information, asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Sargent Richard Evans, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or has dash cam or other footage, to get in touch with us."

The driver remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information can get into contact with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website quoting log 1152 of July 9.