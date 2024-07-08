One West Midlands Metro Tram out of order due to incident on Wolverhampton to Birmingham route

At 07:21 am this morning (Monday, July 8), the tram operator announced that one tram was not available to take passengers along the route from Wolverhampton to Edgbaston Village. The only explanation was that ‘a small incident’ had happened earlier.

The West Midlands Metro provider stressed that its other trams are continuing to operate along the busy route.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, it said: “Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

“One tram is not in service due to small incident that happened this morning.We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”