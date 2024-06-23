Sandwell road to shut for 'remedial water works'

The borough council has made an order to temporarily prohibit vehicles from part of Booth Street, Smethwick, which will be closed from Monday, June 24.

The road will be closed from its junction with Anne Road to the railway bridge, near Downing Street, with access being maintained for frontages where safety permits.

A diversion route will be signposted via Cornwall Road, Downing Street, Wattville Road, Holyhead Road and vice versa.

The maximum duration of the work is 18 months, however, the work is expected to be completed by July 5.

The works will be carried out by Severn Trent Water.