"I saw the queues walking in and I want to be sick": Chaos continues at Birmingham Airport as fans make way to England game

Passengers have taken to social media to express their disdain, with scenes being hailed as "ridiculous" and queues being described as "insane".

It comes as changes at the travel hub have led to confusion and delays for many prospective passengers.

Changes to the airport's security area - intended to allow for new technology required to relax the 100ml liquid rule for passengers - have meant travellers are now queuing on the ground floor and even outside of the airport. On top of this, the government's recent reversal on relaxing the 100ml rule has left some travellers facing two-hour delays, and staff at the airport dealing with the confusion.

Posting on X at 4.42 this morning, user @basavfc described the scenes of heavy queues as "ridiculous", while at 5.04, @ChloeReadsBooks posted: "I saw the queues walking in and I want to be sick". Another X user commented: "Staff working hard to keep things organised, but the non-Express queues are INSANE!"

In a move to support those confused by the changes to hand luggage rules, new "liquid check" stations were rolled out at the airport yesterday. Bosses at Birmingham Airport have also stated that they are in the process of hiring an additional 100 staff to help combat lengthy queues.

England's Euro 2024 match against Denmark is set to kick off in Frankfurt this evening at 5pm GMT.

Birmingham Airport has issued the following advice to fans making the journey to Germany for the game, and to all other travellers:

- Only liquids, pastes and gels in containers up to 100ml can be carried in hand luggage – anything larger needs to be in checked in luggage.

- No liquids above this size.

- Anything above the 100ml will be removed and destroyed.

- There is no limit on the amount of under 100mls containers that can be carried.

- Containers that can carry more than a 100ml, such as insulated bottles, are permitted but need to be completely empty.

- Do not put your liquids, pastes and gels into plastic bags (please leave them loose in hand luggage).

- Do not take them out of your hand luggage when you're in the security search area.

- Leave all electricals in hand luggage during the security search.

- When going through security please ensure all items are out of pockets including phones, keys, coins and tissues etc. Watches can be left on.

- Make sure you arrive when your check-in opens, this can be found on your booking information.

- If you have checked in online, and have no hold baggage, please arrive at the time advised by your airline and make your way to join the security queue on the ground floor.