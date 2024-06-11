New ticket machines to be installed across Metro network

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New ticket machines will be popping up across the West Midlands Metro network, providing an additional and more accessible way for passengers to buy tickets and Swift cards.

Currently, tickets can only be bought on the MyMetro app, and Swift cards can also only be bought and topped-up on the app or by setting up a direct debit. There will be at least one machine at each stop.

The new machines are expected to be ready for use in the autumn. Photo: West Midlands Metro

Ticket machines are set to be installed across the network throughout the summer. The rail company anticipates that they will be available for use in the autumn, with more details published on their website closer to the time.

When the machines go live, passengers will be able to buy single and day tickets for tram and bus + Metro travel, as well as adult season tickets on a Swift card.

Updates will be released over the coming months on westmidlandsmetro.com