Bus charter is enhanced to improve conditions for passengers across the West Midlands

The West Midlands Bus Passenger Charter will include for the first time a 'last bus promise.' It means passengers whose final bus of the day is cancelled or leaves earlier than usual can claim compensation for their alternative journey – such as a cab fare - home.

It is to ensure nobody is stranded at a bus stop late at night due to the last service not showing up and builds on work by TfWM to improve safety for vulnerable people through the Strategy for Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls.

The new charter has been drawn up and agreed by the West Midlands Bus Alliance, a partnership which includes TfWM, bus operators and the transport industry watchdog Transport Focus.

It was developed as part of the enhanced partnership for running bus services across the region and includes a range of commitments from access and support for disabled and elderly passengers to the condition of vehicles, bus stations and stops and keeping passengers informed of changes through a variety of sources.

The charter sets out the responsibilities of the region’s Safer Travel Team – including the high-visibility role of transport safety officers patrolling the network, the use of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras to highlight issues and identify problems, and clear advice for the public on how to report vandalism or anti-social behaviour.

West Midlands Bus Alliance played a pivotal role in developing the charter and chair Linda McCord, of industry watchdog Transport Focus said: “This new bus charter represents a clear commitment from bus operators and the transport authorities to the region’s many thousands of bus passengers.

“Whether on board buses, at bus stations or at bus stops, the charter sets out what you can expect from levels of cleanliness to travel and ticket information."

West Midlands Mayor and chair of the combined authority Andy Street said: “Buses are the backbone of our public transport network - providing a vital daily service for hundreds of thousands of local people right across our region at the same time as helping us to tackle the climate emergency and reduce traffic congestion on our roads.

“As a transport authority working with our operators, we have taken great steps to both protect our network, set some of the lowest fares in the UK and invest in high quality vehicles and infrastructure – such as our bus stations and routes – to make buses even more attractive to passengers.

“The charter builds on this track record with key commitments to improve safety and reassure passengers including staff visibility at our bus stations and daily patrols by our Transport Safety Officers.”