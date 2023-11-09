Overnight closures announced for parts of the M6 and nearby roads – starting tonight

National Highways has announced the closures which will see junction 10 and its surrounding roads closed on various dates until November 24.

The overnight closures have been put in place as part of a £78 million project, which will see improvements made to the M6 at junction 10 in a bid to ease congestion and reduce journey times.

Full closure of the M6 J10 northbound exit slip road

This closure will be taking place from 9pm to 5am on:

November 9 and November 10

November 13 to November 17

November 20 to November 22

Diversion route:

Diversion to A454 Wolverhampton Road – traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway, at M54 junction 1 re-enter the southbound carriageway to exit at M6 junction 10.

Diversion to A454 Black Country Route westbound – traffic will be diverted as above and along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road, across M6 junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Full closure of the M6 J10 southbound entry slip road

This closure will be taking place from 9pm to 5am on:

November 9 and November 10

November 13 to November 17

November 20 to November 22

Diversion route:

Diversion from A454 Black Country Route and Wolverhampton Road West – traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at junction 9.

Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound – traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at junction 9.

Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route westbound

This closure will be taking place from 10pm to 5am on:

November 9 to November 10

November 13 to November 17

November 20 to November 22

Diversion route:

Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound – traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Diversion from Wolverhampton Road West – traffic will be diverted to Bentley Road North, Marshland Way to Black Country Route westbound.

Diversion from junction 10 southbound exit slip road – traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound to Pleck Road, Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Full closure of the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound

This closure will be put in place from Tempus Drive to the junction 10 roundabout from 10pm to 5am on:

November 9 and November 10

November 13 to November 17

November 20 to November 22

Diversion route:

National Highways has warned that there will be no access from Bloxwich Lane to the junction 10 roundabout at the stated times.

It has advised that motorists will be diverted to the A545 Wolverhampton Road eastbound before being asked to follow the below diversions.

Diversion to A454 Black Country Route westbound – traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to re-join the A454 Black Country Route.

Diversion to the M6 northbound and southbound – traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at junction 9.

Partial closure of the junction 10 roundabout

National Highways has warned that there will be no access to the roundabout after the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound exit to the A454 Black Country Route westbound from 10pm to 5am on:

November 9 and November 10

November 13 to November 17

November 20 to November 22

Diversion route:

Diversion to the A454 Black Country Route westbound – traffic will be diverted via A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, Old Pleck Road, across M6 J9, to Black Country New Road.

Diversion from A454 Black Country Route eastbound and Wolverhampton Road West to the M6 southbound - traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at junction 9.

Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound - traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at junction 9 or towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to re-join the A454 Black Country Route.

Lane closures

National Highways has said there will be lane closures from 8pm until 5pm on:

November 9 and November 10

November 13 to November 17

November 20 to November 22

The lane closures will take place on:

Northbound and southbound mainline carriageway approaching M6 junction 10

M6 junction 10 southbound exit slip road

A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (from the roundabout to Tempus Drive (KFC)

A454 Black Country Route eastbound

The remaining open section of the junction 10 roundabout

There will be no diversion routes in place.

National Highways has warned of further closures to take place on November 18, November 19, November 22 and November 24, though has stated that these aren't yet confirmed, with its website to be updated in due course.

The company has issued an apology to motorists in advance of the works and has said the closures could be subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances such as poor weather.

For more information, go to nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/west-midlands/m6-junction-10-improvement/