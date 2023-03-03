Bus firm says its services will be unaffected by strike action

A Diamond Bus service

National Express bus drivers will begin "all out continuous strike action" on March 16 in a row over pay, after more than 96 per cent were in favour of industrial action in a ballot led by Unite the Union.

Union bosses said the strikes will severely impact National Express West Midlands’ services, which cover 93 per cent of the region’s bus network, including in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Walsall, Dudley and West Bromwich.

Diamond Bus, which also runs services in the region, is now reassuring passengers that its services will not be affected.

A spokeswoman said: "Diamond Bus, wishes to reassure our passengers that Diamond Bus services will not be affected by the strike action and will continue to operate as normal.

"For those National Express customers who will be affected by service cancellations, Diamond provides a wide variety of regular bus services across the West Midlands, and we advise you to check our website for alternative services that may enable you to continue to your travel requirements and complete your essential journeys.

"Diamond Bus do not accept National Express tickets on our services, however we do have our own full range of affordable tickets, which can be purchased on bus or via our mobile app.

"With a Diamond West Midlands day adult ticket from just £4, our ticket prices are competitively priced and great value.

"We also have low fare zone and value options available for selected Diamond Services. Diamond Bus also accepts nBus, nNetwork, Swift and National Concessionary Bus Passes on our services.

"If you haven’t travelled with us before – there is lots of information available at diamondbuses.com/west-midlands to help you plan your journey and get around with Diamond, and you can follow us on social media @diamondbuses to keep up to date with all the latest news and updates."

Unite said National Express bus drivers had chosen to take industrial action because the operator had offered its workers in the West Midlands a "real terms pay cut".

National Express West Midlands said it was disappointed with the ballot result and urged its drivers to "keep the West Midlands moving".

National Express West Midlands said it had offered drivers an increase of the average rate by 14 per cent but the union said it was worth just eight per cent – which is below the rate of inflation.

Union chiefs said drivers had since been offered 11.1 per cent on basic pay, while engineers have been offered 11.5 per cent.

A bus driver, who voted in the ballot but wanted to remain anonymous, said some workers were struggling with financial costs.