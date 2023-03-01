All lanes open on M6 after more than 12 hour closure due to lorry crash

The lorry overturned following a crash with a car at Junction 10

Barrier repair works have been ongoing throughout the night at Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Further works will be taking place again tonight, however no lanes will be closed throughout the day.

It came following a crash between a lorry and a car with it believed that the HGV driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The lorry smashed through the central reservation and overturned.

Firefighters, paramedics and police worked with other agencies to free the driver who was trapped before he was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured but as of 1pm yesterday the road had been closed for more than 10 hours.

Lanes began to reopen southbound at around 4pm. The closure caused traffic chaos across all surrounding routes with delays of more than two hours in some places.