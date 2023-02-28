Notification Settings

Major delays as M6 closed in both directions after lorry crashes with car and overturns

By Emma Walker

A motorway will remain shut for several hours due to a serious crash involving a lorry and a car.

The lorry overturned following a crash with a car at Junction 10. Photo: Highways England
The M6 is closed in both directions at Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton. The crash caused the lorry to smash through the central reservation and overturn.

Highways bosses said the road would not reopen until at least 10.30am.

Traffic is being diverted via the junction roundabout with 60 minute delays southbound and 45 minute delays northbound.

The incident is also causing delays on the M5 and other nearby routes including the Black Country Route, Wolverhampton Rd and at Junction nine including Pleck Rd, Broadway, Bescot Rd, Wood Green Rd.

Also routes around M5 Junctions one and two for traffic is taking longer including a National Grid lane closure on the A4123 towards Birchley.

