National Express bus drivers' strike vote almost unanimous after pay offer rejected

Bus drivers employed by National Express have voted in favour of strike action

Unite the Union has written to its members, following the ballot on Thursday and Friday, telling them that 95.7 per cent rejected the company's final offer and were in favour of strike action.

The letter, seen by the Express & Star, also explains the next steps of preparing a formal application for industrial action.

It also says "communication channels will remain open" and if new improved offers are made in writing, they will be put to members at depot based ballots.

National Express, which operates bus services in the West Midlands, said it had offered its drivers an average rate increase of 14 per cent from January of last year – claiming it was a "fair and responsible offer".

But in a letter to its West Midlands members ahead of the ballot, Unite recommended they reject the offer, claiming the headline figure of 14 per cent was "clearly not what it is".

The union claimed that the offer actually equated to an increase of just over eight per cent, which was below the level of inflation.

It said the current rate of pay was awarded as a result of negotiations in November, which had been brought about by members wanting to improve their terms and conditions.

In the letter, Unite told its members: "Everyone of you are having to make difficult decisions daily on whether to buy food, pay heating or fill up your cars.

"You have supported your company through Covid with great flexibility and this is how you are repaid with a six per cent pay cut!

"For the avoidance of doubt this is unacceptable. 2023 is forecast to be economic chaos and we must ensure our members interests and incomes are protected.

"You TNC recommends a firm rejection of this offer at the upcoming democratic depot based ballot on Thursday 12th January commencing 4am and closing 4pm Friday 13th January.

"The ballot will be a consultative one asking the question that if you vote no that you are prepared to take industrial action.

"We say this with regret, but we now have no alternative to urge every single member to vote no, reject the company offer and be prepared to take industrial action."

A National Express spokesperson said: “We have offered our drivers an average rate increase of 14 per cent from January of last year. We believe that is a fair and responsible offer.

"It is fair because it recognises the impact of inflation and it is responsible because it will enable us to continue to provide vital services to the public.

"We are continuing to talk to the union."

In November last year, National Express West Midlands apologised to passengers for poor services, saying the company had been hit by a driver shortage.

Bosses said the travel operator had even had to draft in office workers to drive some routes and at the time admitted it had seven per cent fewer bus drivers than it needed.

The company said it had launched a 10-step action plan with the aim of improving services.