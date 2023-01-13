Bus drivers in West Midlands to strike in row over pay

National Express, which operates bus services in the West Midlands, confirmed it had been notified of intended strike action by the union, Unite.

The company said it is still in talks with the union, but added that it has given its drivers "a fair and responsible offer".

A National Express spokesperson said: “We have offered our drivers an average rate increase of 14 per cent from January of last year.

"We believe that is a fair and responsible offer.

"It is fair because it recognises the impact of inflation and it is responsible because it will enable us to continue to provide vital services to the public.

"We are continuing to talk to the union."