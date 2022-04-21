Passengers will soon be able to arrive at Birmingham’s famous ‘golden-mile’ by Metro. Photo: Midland Metro Alliance

Metro bosses are still unable to give an exact date for the return of the services - suspended when more cracks were found in the trams – other than to say Wolverhampton to Birmingham services are expected to resume at the end of May.

However undeterred by the problems a 3G tram made its way along the Birmingham Westside Metro extension from the Library terminus to the end of the new line at Edgbaston Village, marking the start of testing and commissioning of the newly laid track in Birmingham.

Further trials will now see trams running across the route over the coming weeks in preparation for the much-anticipated launch of passenger services in June.

However it comes as the Metro has still be unable to give an

Peter Cushing is the director of the Midland Metro Alliance (MMA), which is designing and delivering the extension on behalf of Transport for West Midlands.

He said: "It is fantastic that the first tram has now travelled along Broad Street as testing of the new route begins.

"This marks a significant milestone in the project and shows just how close we are to opening for passenger services.

"It is exciting to think that we will soon see passengers waiting at the new tram stops that we have recently built. The first tram test has proved a success and I would like to thank the team who have worked incredibly hard to reach this important phase in the project."

The first test of the new track. Photo: Midland Metro Alliance

As well as providing the opportunity for the vital testing of tracks, signals and other infrastructure, the extensive testing programme also allows people to get used to trams travelling at low speeds along Broad Street and Hagley Road ahead of services opening to the public.

Cristian Bostan, head of integration at MMA, said: "Testing and commissioning is an important phase which involves running out of service trams at low speeds along the newly installed track, allowing engineers to complete a series of tests in a working environment. I am delighted that we have now reached this essential phase in the project."

John Ellison, head of heath, safety, environment and quality at the MMA, added: "Trams travel across city streets all across the world and it’s a really safe method of public transport. With the Birmingham Westside Metro extension now beginning testing, trams will be moving very frequently in places they previously didn’t. We wrote to people in the area this week reminding them of safety tips to stay alert as our programme continues."