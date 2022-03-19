No trams on Sunday as West Midlands Metro suspension is extended across whole weekend

There won't be scenes like this on Sunday, with all tram services cancelled

Services were cancelled on Saturday morning due to "an operational issue" after a morning of reduced services between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street. This led to customers claiming they were left waiting for long periods at stops along the route or even asked to get off the tram mid-journey.

At first the operator said trams were cancelled until the end of Saturday. But in an update issued on social media on Saturday evening, West Midlands Metro confirmed that there will be no trams "until end of service on Sunday".

So far the operator has not given a detailed reason for the cancellations apart from referencing "an operational issue" in its first message announcing the cancellation of services on Saturday morning.

Speaking before the cancellation of Sunday's services was confirmed, Wolverhampton councillor Chris Burden, of the West Midlands Combined Authority's transport delivery committee, said: "I have been informed of what is going on with the trams, and all I can say at this stage is that it's a scandal. However, I am bound by confidentiality.

"I will say at this point that it's not serving the people.

"Ultimately it is unacceptable and it's not good for customers and not good for the West Midlands.

"We have got the Commonwealth Games coming up. This needs to be sorted out."

Tram ticket holders can use National Express West Midlands bus routes 74 and 79 between Wolverhampton and Birmingham, along with routes 9, 12/A, 13/A, 23, 24, 82, 87, 126, X8 and X10 in Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast are also allowing those with tram tickets to use their trains between the two cities.

It's the third time in nine months that all tram services have been withdrawn.