Long M6 delays as lorry overturns in crash near Stafford

The scene of the crash on the M6 near Stafford. Photo: National Highways

The lorry toppled onto its side in a crash involving several vehicles between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The northbound carriageway has been closed as a result, with drivers facing delays of more than an hour. The southbound route is open as normal.

Paramedics were sent to the scene and assessed several people but nobody was seriously hurt.

Specialist recovery vehicles including a crane have been called to move the HGV, which has shed its load, and there are reports of a fuel spillage.

Motorists heading north are being diverted off the motorway at Junction 14, onto the A34 and the A500 before rejoining the M6 at Junction 15.

Traffic was backed up for seven miles to Cannock at 7.30am with average speeds of around 10mph on the approach.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 5.50am to reports of a multi-vehicle RTC on the northbound carriageway of the M6, between junctions 14 and 15.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer attended and assessed a number of occupants but no one required hospital treatment."