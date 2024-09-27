Meta fined 91m euro over password breach

Facebook parent company Meta has been fined 91 million euro by the Data Protection Commission.

It follows an investigation into Meta inadvertently storing certain user passwords in plaintext on its internal systems, meaning they were not protected by encryption.

The issue applied to millions of Facebook and Instagram users.

Meta Ireland notified the DPC of the breach in March 2019. The passwords were not made available to external parties.

The DPC found a range of infringements of GDPR rules including failing to notify the commissioner of the data breach, failing to document the data breach, not using appropriate security measures to protect the passwords, and not implementing appropriate organisational measures around the confidentiality of the passwords.

Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said: “It is widely accepted that user passwords should not be stored in plaintext, considering the risks of abuse that arise from persons accessing such data.

“It must be borne in mind that the passwords the subject of consideration in this case are particularly sensitive, as they would enable access to users’ social media accounts.”